Flash flooding in north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings in north-central Kansas for southern Osborne County and southeastern Rooks County until 1:45 pm.

Although most of the rain has now stopped, runoff from the recent heavy rainfall has resulted in flash flooding of numerous roads.

(Courtesy: Ben and Sharon MacConnell)

Local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Paradise Creek at 8 am. Between three and six inches of rain has fallen.

Other overflowing streams and drainages include Covert Creek and Wolf Creek.

Observers are reporting that the flash flooding in and around Natoma is as bad as it was in 1993.

Plainville and Codell can expect flash flooding as well.

Within the warned area a few home evacuations have taken place.