(The Hill) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg released a public service announcement reminding airline passengers of their rights Tuesday morning.

“[I]f your flight does get delayed or canceled, know that the Department of Transportation has your back,” Buttigieg said in the PSA video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “For example, we have secured enforceable commitments from the 10 largest airlines to cover expenses for things like rebooking, meals and more, when you face delays or cancellations that are the airline’s responsibility.

The Transportation secretary also noted that passengers are “entitled to a full cash refund” if a flight is canceled for “any reason.” He also said more airlines are now offering “fee-free family seating,” which he said the Department of Transportation (DOT) is pushing for “across the board.”

“So, before you travel this holiday, take a moment to visit flight rights.gov, know your rights and what to expect as a passenger and know that the Department of Transportation is here to support you,” Buttigieg continued in the video.

Buttigeg’s video comes amid record travel numbers expected over this year’s Thanksgiving break. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects 2.6 million passengers to be screened Tuesday and 2.7 on the following day. It also said 2.9 million passengers could be screened Sunday, breaking a record set in June.

The video also comes amid warnings about severe storms and possible snow from officials in the next week.

“Two main storm systems are expected to impact the Nation with rain, thunderstorms, and winter weather,” the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Prediction Center posted on X, formerly known as Twitter Monday.

“Be sure to remain weather aware this week and check weather.gov for local forecasts before traveling,” the service added.