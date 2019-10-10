Former Congresswoman drops from U.S. Senate race

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Congresswoman Nancy Boyda has withdrawn from the race for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Boyda, a farmer from Baldwin City, filed with the Federal Election Committee in June, to try for retiring Senator Pat Roberts’ seat. She was the second Democrat to enter the race.

She released a statement Thursday explaining why she has withdrawn her name.

“From the beginning, I have been focused on one issue: healing the bitter, toxic divide in our country. At a time when we need to be addressing huge issues, we cannot even speak to each other. I am fearful our beloved country is about to split in two and I will do everything I can to keep that from happening. I dearly love this country and want it to heal and to thrive for my children and grandchildren. I am stepping aside to pursue this calling of bringing Kansans together but this time without the constraints of a partisan campaign. I am deeply honored and grateful for the support and encouragement I have received for my campaign. I intend to keep fighting the good fight.”

Nancy Boyda
Former U.S. Senate Candidate

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories