Former Congresswoman drops from U.S. Senate race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Congresswoman Nancy Boyda has withdrawn from the race for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Boyda, a farmer from Baldwin City, filed with the Federal Election Committee in June, to try for retiring Senator Pat Roberts’ seat. She was the second Democrat to enter the race.

She released a statement Thursday explaining why she has withdrawn her name.

“From the beginning, I have been focused on one issue: healing the bitter, toxic divide in our country. At a time when we need to be addressing huge issues, we cannot even speak to each other. I am fearful our beloved country is about to split in two and I will do everything I can to keep that from happening. I dearly love this country and want it to heal and to thrive for my children and grandchildren. I am stepping aside to pursue this calling of bringing Kansans together but this time without the constraints of a partisan campaign. I am deeply honored and grateful for the support and encouragement I have received for my campaign. I intend to keep fighting the good fight.” Nancy Boyda

Former U.S. Senate Candidate

