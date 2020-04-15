Former Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy charged with five counts of sex crimes involving underage female

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details released Wednesday on former Sedgwick County sheriff deputy Derick Chandler, who went missing while he was under investigation last year.

Chandler has been charged with five counts pertaining to ‘sexual misconduct with an underage female,’ by the Sumner County Attorney’s office.

Last August, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said he heard Chandler flew to Turkey and plans to join the French Foreign Legion.

“We reached out to Homeland Security who assisted us finding out that he had actually got onto a plane in Dallas, Texas, flew to Houston, Texas — and then from Houston, Texas to Istanbul, Turkey,” Sheriff Jeff Easter said on Aug. 16, 2019.

At the time, Chandler was the focus of a felony investigation in Sumner County involving underaged girls.