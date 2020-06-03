Four females manage to get out safely after vehicle ends up in west Wichita pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – Wichita Fire and Wichita Police crews responded to a ‘car in water’ call at 37th Street North and Ridge Tuesday evening. The call came shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, rescue crews found that a female driver had lost control of her vehicle while possibly speeding at a turn and drove into a pond in the area. There were three other females in the vehicle. The female driver and all three female passengers managed to get out of the water.

Officials said that all four females were in the vehicle are in their late teens or early twenties. Three of the females were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.