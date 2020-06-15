Four new COVID-19 positive cases in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) The Saline County Health Department confirmed Monday they have four new cases of COVID-19. The new cases involve a female in her 20’s associated with a prior positive case, two males in their 20’s associated with prior positive cases, and a male in his 30’s without known contacts.

The Saline County Health Department said that three of the four cases had recently traveled out-of-state and that all four individuals are currently isolated at home. The new cases bring the total number of cases for Saline County to 37.

The Saline County Health Department is currently actively monitoring seven cases that are isolated at home. While there have been two deaths in Saline County, all other cases have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.