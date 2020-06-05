Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

Four new interrelated COVID-19 cases identified in Cowley County

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Health Department announced Thursday that they identified four new cases of COVID-19 in Cowley County.

In a released statement, the Cowley County Health Department said the new identified cases are all interrelated and affirm that COVID-19 is present in the county, and is easily spreading through person to person contact.

With the four new cases, the total active COVID-19 positive cases in Cowley County currently stand at six. Since the pandemic started, Cowley County Health Department has confirmed a total count of ten COVID-19 cases.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories