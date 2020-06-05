Four new interrelated COVID-19 cases identified in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Health Department announced Thursday that they identified four new cases of COVID-19 in Cowley County.

In a released statement, the Cowley County Health Department said the new identified cases are all interrelated and affirm that COVID-19 is present in the county, and is easily spreading through person to person contact.

With the four new cases, the total active COVID-19 positive cases in Cowley County currently stand at six. Since the pandemic started, Cowley County Health Department has confirmed a total count of ten COVID-19 cases.

