Fourth COVID-19 case in Republic County involves infant

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Republic County Health Department announced Thursday a fourth case of COVID-19 case — this one involving an infant under the age of one year.
The Republic County Health Department stated there are no underlying health issues or travel history associated with this latest infant case.
The Republic County Health Department is working to identify those who came in close contact with the patient and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
