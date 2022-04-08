Since the start of this week, the Storm Track 3 Weather Team has been mentioning that fire danger will continue to be high into the weekend and that is exactly what is happening. Fire Weather Warnings will once again be in effect due to windy and dry conditions.

Even though we have another windy day ahead, gusts will not be as strong. Thursday’s strongest gusts were as high as 60 to 70 mph. Today they will be as high as 40 to 45 mph. Northwest flow will keep most highs cooler than average. There will be plenty of sunshine all day as clouds and any moisture stay east.

After dark, clear skies and lighter winds at 5 to 15 mph will drop our temperatures. Lows in the 20s and 30s have prompted a Freeze Warning for much of Central and all of Eastern Kansas. Spring has sprung and vegetation is coming back to life but we are not exempt from cold nights. Take the time to protect those plants.

Once we get through a cold Saturday morning, we will have a warmer weekend with highs in the 70s and some 80s to the west. With the exception of a shower skimming Northwest Kansas Saturday night it will be a dry weekend. There will also still be some wind during the afternoons so it would be wise to monitor fire concerns. Warmth continues into early next week.

Monday kicks off an unsettled trend that will continue through the middle of the week. Showers and storms will be possible at times. So far, timing for the best chance will be late Tuesday through early Wednesday. Unfortunately, Southwest Kansas will be the driest out of the area and may not receive any rain at all.

While we continue to battle through fire weather it is important we monitor upcoming storm chances closely because there will be potential for severe weather Monday through Wednesday, especially between Central and Eastern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 72 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.