The main weather story today will be high fire danger returning to the area. Winds will turn much stronger and reach 30 to 40 mph. A few of our northern counties will be under a Fire Weather Warning today but the rest of the area should avoid outdoor burning too.

Stronger northerly flow will begin to spill cooler air back into the area. Highs will range from the 40s to the 60s with the warmest air to the south.

Late in the day there is a chance of a rain/snow shower to the northwest. This chance will slide down into Southwest Kansas and into the Oklahoma Panhandle tonight. Any snow that accumulates to the southwest overnight will only be between a trace and an inch but this could still make some roads slick. With little moisture and breezy conditions over the weekend, we will need to continue to monitor elevated fire weather concerns Saturday and Sunday.

We have been spoiled with above average temperatures this week but be ready for a shock to the system this weekend when highs drop into the 30s and 40s. We will also need to monitor a storm system that is expected to impact the area the middle of next week. It will start as rain and possibly some rumbles Wednesday. As colder air on the back side of the system spills into the area there will be a switch to wintry weather Wednesday night and Thursday. The storm track and temperatures will greatly impact what exactly we get and when so stay tuned for updates.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: SW/NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 61 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.