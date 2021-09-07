Friend and business partner says Preston Spencer may have saved lives in Old Town shooting

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Preston Spencer was known as a friend, father, family man and responsible business parter.

His business partner says Preston may have also become a hero.

“From what I know, what I’m being told, he was a hero,” said Edwin Coker. “When shots rang out he was trying to pull people down and push people out of the way.”

Five years ago Coker and his best friend Spencer started collaborating on a business idea. They started 316 Proof, a cocktail specialty operation for weddings and gatherings.

“He was the one that was… As a business partner just his sensibility and as far as us creating cocktail menus,” said Coker.

Coker says he was also fun-loving while caring deeply about family.

“He was a pure light and joy in Wichita. And he had the type of personality that only comes one in a million,” said Coker. “He was all about love and respect and treating people with dignity and decency.”

“He was my best friend. He was my best friend.”