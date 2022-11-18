Before you head out the door, brace yourselves for a frigid Friday. A bitter northerly breeze this morning has brought some wind chills down down below zero.

The cold front that came through yesterday has cleared the area and allowed the colder air behind it to spill into the Sunflower State. Most of the flurries and light snow showers it sparked have wrapped up with the exception of the southeast corner of the area. Any random snowflakes should be completely done by mid to late morning.

The day will also start with some leftover cloud cover but we will see gradual clearing from north to south as high pressure builds back in. You will still need to be bundled up while you enjoy the return of sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing and most will not make it.

The big dip in the jet stream and marching of cold fronts will let up over the weekend. Our upcoming warming trend will be a significant switch from the cold road we have been on this week.

Saturday will still be chilly and breezy but improvements to high temperatures will begin. We will return to the 50s by the end of the weekend and into next week. There will also be bright skies over the weekend.

Holiday travel, especially local, early next week will be in good shape. High temperatures will continue to warm through the 50s and close to 60. While much of next week is looking dry there is still a system that may try to develop and bring some moisture our way. This would occur between Wednesday and Thanksgiving but the chance of that happening is looking low so far.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 32 Wind: N/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.