The snow has moved out but the cold has not gone anywhere. Be ready for a frigid first step out the door. Also, allow extra travel time again if your morning drive takes you through South Central or Eastern Kansas where most of the snow fell. As we go through the day ahead sunshine and improving high temperatures will help melt more snow and ice.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the 50s and 60s this weekend. However, low temperatures will still be cold enough for some refreezing. Especially on elevated surfaces. Winds will be breezy at times with plenty of sunshine.

The milder trend will continue into the start of next week but our next front will begin to move in. Moisture will build into the Northern Plains and will be nearby Tuesday with rain to our east and snow to our north.

We will need to monitor Thursday too for wintry weather. Even though chances for moisture next week are not a sure thing just yet, it will likely turn colder again.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 28 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.