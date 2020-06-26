From damaged buildings to snapped trees, yet another round of severe storms has left its mark on western Kansas

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms continue to tear through parts of western Kansas leaving a path of destruction.

Saturday, Sunday, and now Wednesday. It seems as though severe storms have not let up in this area of the state.

Three-inch hail the size of teacups, wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour, and downpours of rain have been seen across the region throughout the past week.

Destroying sheds, shredding crops, and ripping trees from the ground.

The storm from Wednesday evening that impacted the Spearville area, packed winds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Linda Fry, a resident of the area, felt the storm brewing.

“The temperature dropped like twenty degrees, it got really cool. And all of a sudden we just got sheets of rain, the wind was coming in, and then all of a sudden, it just started hailing, said Fry.”

She says she hasn’t been through a storm this intense in years

“We haven’t seen a strong storm like this for a while, but last night it was really the most powerful one I’ve seen in a long time. So it was like, you couldn’t even drive through it,” said Fry.

Although many are grateful for the much-needed rain, the destruction that has come with has left several people wondering if this cycle will continue throughout the storm season.

LATEST STORIES: