We wrap up the month of February on a pleasant note with warm, breezy, and dry conditions. Even though it will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine, fire danger will be high to the west.

Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today for much of Southwest Kansas, our Oklahoma Panhandle counties, and portions of Northwest Kansas. Please do not be the spark that starts a wildfire. Winds are not too bad this morning but gusts today could reach 40 to 45 mph, especially to the west.

There is some moisture on the way that will help with fire concerns but we will have to wait a couple more days. In the meantime, high pressure will gradually shift away from us and break down.

You will notice a few more clouds Wednesday as most of our skies stay dry. We will begin to notice some wintry weather to the northwest Wednesday night.

As clouds continue to thicken we will start to see more moisture spread through the area into Thursday morning. Snow and a wintry mix will be to the north and west with more rain than snow to the southeast.

There could even by a rumble of thunder to the southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk of a strong to severe storm just outside of the area. While the threat of severe weather is low, it will still be monitored.

Rain, snow, and a mix will stick around through the day. As this next system spins to the east there will be an opportunity for wintry weather closer to Wichita Thursday night. Moisture moves out of the area by early Friday.

Another quick disturbance could spark a few snow showers to the west Friday night but the rest of the weekend will be dry.

After a colder Thursday, it will not take long for temperatures to bounce back to the 50s and 60s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: E/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW/E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.