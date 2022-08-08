It is a damp start to the day for some as showers and storms track through the area. Severe weather is not expected but storms will be loud at times with downpours and thunder. Even if it is dry where you are, be prepared to encounter some wet weather.

As a front sinks south it will not only keep our skies unsettled but it will also help cool us down while switching our winds out of the northeast. Highs in the 80s and 90s will feel better than triple digits. Enjoy these temperatures while they are here, today will be the coolest day of the week.

The nature of today’s rain will be hit or miss so not everyone will see moisture at the same time. A spotty chance will linger through the day and tonight.

There will be another chance for rain tomorrow. While Stormcast does not look too impressive, similar to today some showers could be heavy at times.

Rain chances will drop off by mid-week and we will begin to heat back up. Temperatures will still be close to normal Tuesday but we will inch our way back to the century mark.

The latter half of the week will also be dry as we get into another stagnant, steamy pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.