We are seeing quite the difference out there compared to yesterday morning. High pressure will slide across the region today which will keep skies fair and dry through much of the day.

Temperatures will not be too toasty while reaching the 80s and 90s. Many highs will be near average.

As high pressure slides east late in the day we will begin to open another door to more storm chances. We will see some storms develop to the west as early as 5pm.

There is a risk for isolated strong to severe storms to the northwest. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

Storms will need to be monitored through the evening but any stronger storms should lose much of their energy as we head into the overnight.

There will still be some rain and a few rumbles of thunder that will attempt to track to the east but it will not be too damp by the time we start our Friday.

We turn up the heat as we head into the weekend and there will be an uptick in the humidity too. However, the hotter temperatures will not be anything we have not already experienced. Another chance for a strong to severe storm develops to the northeast late in the day Friday.

Most of the area should stay dry during our Friday evening but there will still be a slim chance for a storm to track west to east during the night.

An isolated severe risk shifts to the southwest for late Saturday. During the day it will not be a washout but by the evening, some stronger storms to the southwest will be the beginning of stormy activity that will spread through more of the area during the night.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible through the end of the weekend but conditions look drier into next week, temperatures will also be near the norm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 97 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.