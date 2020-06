WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– KSN’s weather team is tracking severe weather activity throughout our viewing area. Meteorologist T.J. Springer says a severe weather watch has been issued for many parts of Kansas through 10 p.m. tonight. Meteorologist Taylor Cox says a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ellsworth and Lincoln. Wind gusts could get up to 60mph and 1.5-inch hail.

KSN News has started receiving many great weather pictures from our viewers.

You can submit photos by clicking here.

courtesy: Ken Engquist

courtesy: Ken Engquist

courtesy: Brad Johnson

courtesy: Stephanie Moon

courtesy: Katlyn Hlaus

courtesy: Katlyn Hlaus

courtesy: Randy Weigel

A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for a good chunk of Kansas, including Wichita until 10 PM. Large hail and damaging winds are primary, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 we will keep you advised. #kswx https://t.co/gch97nteSi pic.twitter.com/KfHoalIHgP — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 21, 2020

Numerous severe storms are possible this afternoon into the overnight. Parts of SW KS upgraded to a MODERATE RISK. All forms of severe weather are on the table, including large hail, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 for updates. #kswx pic.twitter.com/TPyCC9gz1j — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 21, 2020

#TORNADOWARNING: This is for ELLSWORTH CO. until 2:15 PM. Rotatation to the NE of Ellsworth is looking more organized. Spotters have indicated a rotating wall cloud. This is tracking SE near 15 mph. Take cover now! #kswx #severeweather #TORNADOWARNING @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/ortSVXR6Nt — T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) June 21, 2020

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued for Ellsworth and Lincoln. Wind gusts could get up to 60mph and 1.5 inch hail. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/f9GYly2IeB — Taylor Cox (@taylorcoxWX) June 21, 2020

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued for Lincoln county until 1:15 pm. Wind gusts could get up to 60 mph and 1.25 inch hail. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/G6mdSns9vm — Taylor Cox (@taylorcoxWX) June 21, 2020