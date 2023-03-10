Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals are investigating a wooded area in Gladstone.

Officers spent hours in an area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway Friday morning. The investigation is continuing this afternoon.

They’ve blocked off a parking lot and at least part of North Broadway for the investigation.

Gladstone police have not commented on the investigation, or what they are hoping to find in the area.

The scene is about a mile from the area where 13 year-old Jayden Robker disappeared around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Robker was last seen in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City.

His family told police the teenager was riding his black razor skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.