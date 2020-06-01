God Squad and others call for more protests with emphasis on peace

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Religious leaders say they will help organize more protests and their message is clear.

“Do not let the message be drown by violence,” said Dr. Willie Scott, an organizer from Wichita. “It was to bring together a unity of people in a peaceful protest. And all around the country they are literally rioting and breaking stuff and we wanted to be the difference in Wichita because we are the center. And hopefully we sent the message that you can protest in peace and make a difference.”

Dr. Scott says he is putting his Divinity degree to good use to organize while teaching that violence will not make a difference.

Carl Kirkendoll has been a member of the God Squad that is a group of ministers working with Wichita police on minority issues and concerns. The God Squad has repeatedly tried over the past few years to curb violence in Wichita.

“People are just angry,” said Kirkendoll, who is currently the President of the Greater Ministerial League of Wichita. “Vent their anger in a good way because America is angry. And it’s a way for them to vent their anger in a good way and to get it off their minds and their chests.”

Kirkendoll is very pleased the protests were not violent in Wichita. He says more protests will be on the way, and he wants prayer involved in the protesting.

“I’m a pastor,” said Kirdendoll. “And we need more action. We need action that will be heard. And we need people of all faiths and colors to join the voices.”

Dr. Scott says he hopes there will be voices rising up against injustice and voices rising up against violence.

“It’s just not going to get anywhere if there is violence,” said Dr. Scott. “And now more than ever we need our voices to be heard.”