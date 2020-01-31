Governor Kelly and Senate President Wagle weigh in on abortion amendment debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is hitting back after lawmakers passed an anti-abortion amendment on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Governor Kelly held an impromptu press conference condemning how senators voted.

The Senate moved forward with a constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion for women in the state.

All but one Republican voted for it.

Now Governor Kelly is looking to the House to vote the amendment down. While Senate President Susan Wagle is hoping the amendment passes and heads to a statewide vote.

“I fear for a future in which the legislature chooses to stand between a woman and her doctor — this would throw the state back into the dark ages,” Governor Kelly said. “Legislators in Topeka, with no medical training, have no right to make a woman’s medical decisions,” she said.

Senate President Susan Wagle chimed in saying, “We have reasonable restrictions in Kansas on abortions that are widely accepted by Kansans and all we want to do is keep the right to legislate abortion in Kansas.”

The House has 84 Republicans and 41 Democrats. That means if the vote stays along party lines, Republicans can’t afford to lose one vote or it would not pass.