Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly issued a new executive order Monday as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order #20-22 will extend temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations. It is an extension of motor carrier rules and regulations put in place by Executive Order #20-09.

“As this public health crisis evolves, our teams are constantly adapting and developing methods to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus,” Kelly said. “The executive orders issued today will ease the burden on the workers who are critical to our state’s response capabilities.”

The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort.

