Governor Kelly holds press briefing to discuss actions taken to address KDOL’s caseload, the ‘Ad Astra’ Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference Monday to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor’s (KDOL) ability to handle the volume of claims for Unemployment Insurance (UI) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She also discussed the COVID-19 Ad Astra Plan.

Governor Kelly stressed on the need to remain vigilant about the coronavirus, and encouraged Kansans to maintain social distancing, avoid mass gatherings, and to continue wearing masks. She announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that communities do not move into Phase Out of “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” which was originally planned to begin June 22, and instead stay in Phase 3 for at least two more weeks.

“Though many Kansans and communities have been social distancing, wearing masks, and working hard over the past few weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus, we have unfortunately seen an increase in disease spread,” Governor Kelly said. “After consulting with Secretary Norman’s team at KDHE, I have decided that our state is not ready to move into the final phase of the ‘Ad Astra’ plan until July 6, 2020, at the earliest.”

The emergency disaster declaration issued by the Governor on May 26 transfers reopening decisions back to local officials, which means counties continuing with Phase 3 of the plan is only a recommendation. However, the State continues to monitor health metrics daily, and remains committed to supporting local communities in a safe, gradual transition.

“My administration is dedicated to getting Kansans back to work and back to school, in the safest way possible. We can’t do that if every person and community does not follow the Phase 3 guidelines,” Governor Kelly said. “Please wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands often. Our state’s economic recovery depends on it.”

The governor then segued into KDOL discussions and said she accepted KDOL Secretary Delía García’s resignation Sunday evening. The governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Wright will serve as acting Secretary of Labor until a permanent candidate is nominated for appointment.

In her press briefing, Governor Kelly apologized for the way the Department of Labor handled unemployment claims during the pandemic and said she plans to hire specialists that will help work through the issues.

“There’s no question that the Department of Labor was not able to adequately provide services for many Kansans struggling in the wake of COVID, and for that I take responsibility,” she said.

The governor also addressed how many Kansans have recently experienced overdraft issues with KDOL, and mentioned how there is no easy solution for a system that has been undercut by years of institutional neglect combined with unemployment rates which haven’t been seen since the Great Depression.

The moves come after weeks of complaints about delayed claims and difficulty getting help from KDOL. Most recently, some people say they finally got unemployment money, only to have the KDOL withdraw it from their accounts.

Kelly says she will bring in specialists to look for ways to improve response times for Kansans applying for UI, implement new processes to manage the caseload, and mitigate future backlogs and errors that have occurred while attempting to deliver payments.

Kelly said that as governor she is responsible for KDOL’s handling of unemployment claims. She also thanked García for her service.

“While states around the country have struggled to manage unemployment claims during the worst public health crisis in a century, Secretary García inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology, and its staff gutted by the previous administration,” said Kelly in a news release.

The governor’s news release said that on June 10, duplicate payments were made to more than 4500 claimants of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and some Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) claimants for a total of about $7 million.

According to the release, without consulting the governor, on June 18 KDOL began attempting to reverse the duplicate payments in a process known as a “clawback.” The clawback caused some PUA and FPUC recipients’ bank accounts to be overdrawn.

The governor says the KDOL is working with banks to reimburse recipients whose accounts were overdrawn because of the clawback.

KDOL is working with its partner banks to identify and reimburse any PUA or FPUC recipient whose account was overdrawn because of the clawback. KDOL will also create a special hotline and an email for Kansans who have been impacted.

“These last few months have been unusually stressful on everyone. State government employees in Kansas and around the country have been asked to deal with an unusually high volume of activity. We have a responsibility to the people we represent to get it right. And when we don’t, we’ll make the changes needed to fix the problem,” Kelly said in the news release. “I will use every resource at my disposal to ensure that we improve our response time to Kansans and build an infrastructure at KDOL that will be prepared in the event of further economic impacts from COVID-19.”

LATEST STORIES: