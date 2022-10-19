Most of us are in the freezer to start the day. Freeze Warnings will be in effect again through this morning to the south. Elsewhere we have already seen a hard freeze.

Some of the coldest air in the country includes Central and Eastern Kansas where temperatures have dropped into the 20s and even the teens in spots. Be sure to bundle up before you head out this morning.

After this morning the coldest air of the season will begin to loosen its grip on the Sunflower State. Temperatures will gradually warm back up from west to east.

Highs in the 60s and 70s will be pleasant today. With the exception of a few late-day clouds to the east, bright skies are not going anywhere.

Winds will be a bit stronger today in the far northwest corner of the area. This is where Fire Weather Warnings have been issued. Warm, breezy, and dry conditions will heighten the threat of grassfires.

We will likely have more fire weather concerns into and over the weekend. As our next disturbance approaches conditions will be mainly dry, windy, and unseasonably warm which may bring fire weather alerts to more of the area.

Back to reality early next week as temperatures slide back down into the 70s and 60s, possibly lower than that to the north and west. As temperatures fall, rain chances rise.

The best chance for rain between late Sunday and Tuesday will be in Central and Eastern Kansas. This is also where there could be a rumble of thunder, which is not uncommon this time of year.

However, Stormcast has been doing the hokey pokey with our rain chances, putting them in and taking them out, late in the weekend and early next week but at least they are in the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 66 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.