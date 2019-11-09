Grass fire prompts large response in Cheyenne County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several agencies in Cheyenne County near Saint Francis are monitoring hot spots after a large grass fire burned several acres.

The fire is 100 percent contained.

Cheyenne County Emergency Management said the fire spread over “approximately 19 lane miles of highway” Saturday morning, first reported at 11:30 a.m. The highway in reference is US-36.

The office said dry, windy conditions made battling the fire difficult. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist TJ Springer says the area was generally experiencing a 10 to 15 mph wind from the southwest and the surface dew point was in the teens during the fire.

This image from the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center shows suspected fires across our viewing area. The Cheyenne County fire can be spotted in far Northwest Kansas with fire indicators and a shaded area of suspected smoke impact.

Most of the fire is in a rural, sparsely populated area. No occupied homes were damaged, but a voluntary evacuation notice was given to area residents. Some vacant structures were damaged in the fire, CCEM says.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CCEM provided photos to Facebook from its air support during the fire. The photos were posted around 4 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those effected and with our emergency responders,” the CCEM Facebook page said. “We will update as more information is available.”