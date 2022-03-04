Gusty winds and warm high temperatures in the 70s will take us into the weekend but it will also be dry. These conditions will result in high fire danger. Gusts up to 40 to 45 mph will quickly spread any fires that are started. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect to the west today but some Central Kansas gusts Saturday could reach 50 mph which has prompted a Fire Weather Watch.

There is a small chance of rain today that will start in Southwest Kansas and then get lifted to the north. This chance of rain or a rumble will linger tonight into Saturday but it will be isolated so most of us will stay dry. As this next system continues to track through the Plains, most of the moisture in the region tomorrow will miss us, especially Southwest Kansas.

Cooler air begins to wrap back around into the area Saturday. South Central Kansas will be able to warm into the 70s ahead of a potent cold front but highs to the northwest will drop into the 40s. Everyone will be much cooler by the end of the weekend and this chill will linger into the start of the new work week.

The best chance of rain this weekend will be on Sunday. Another wave of energy sparks a few showers between Central and Eastern Kansas by late afternoon and evening and there could be some light snow to the west. As moisture moves out Sunday night, any lingering raindrops in Central Kansas could switch to a mix or snow into early Monday but the start of the work week will be drier.

We will briefly rebound into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday but winds of change will begin to return. Another cold front will drop temperatures again through Thursday and we will wrap up the work week in the 30s and 40s. We will also need to monitor the potential for some wet and wintry weather with next week’s system too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S/W 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 24 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.