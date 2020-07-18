Gray County Undersheriff says an officer has been shot while responding to domestic dispute in Cimarron

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Gray County Undersheriff says an officer was shot overnight in Cimarron after responding to a domestic dispute.

As of 8:30 Saturday morning officers have been rerouting traffic on highway 50 at Cimarron to avoid what could be a standoff with a suspect in the area.

Gray County Undersheriff Jeff Sharp says the KBI is investigating and the Dodge City Police Department SWAT team has responded. A scene with officers responding in Cimarron is still considered active at this time.

Undersheriff Sharp did not say if it was a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy that had been wounded, but he did say an officer has been shot.

We do not know the condition of the officer, or what may have prompted the incident. We do not yet know if any suspect is in custody. Undersheriff Sharp said the officer shot was responding originally to a call of a domestic dispute.

KSN has a crew on the way to scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories