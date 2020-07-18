Gray County Undersheriff says an officer has been shot while responding to domestic dispute in Cimarron

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Gray County Undersheriff says an officer was shot overnight in Cimarron after responding to a domestic dispute.

As of 8:30 Saturday morning officers have been rerouting traffic on highway 50 at Cimarron to avoid what could be a standoff with a suspect in the area.

Gray County Undersheriff Jeff Sharp says the KBI is investigating and the Dodge City Police Department SWAT team has responded. A scene with officers responding in Cimarron is still considered active at this time.

Undersheriff Sharp did not say if it was a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy that had been wounded, but he did say an officer has been shot.

We do not know the condition of the officer, or what may have prompted the incident. We do not yet know if any suspect is in custody. Undersheriff Sharp said the officer shot was responding originally to a call of a domestic dispute.

