Guns stolen from cars on the rise in Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators with Wichita Police say guns being stolen from cars is on the rise. And they are calling it a disturbing trend.

“And so I started tracking it and looking at it month-to-month and really back in May, June, that time frame,” said Lt. Scott Brunow with WPD.

Lt. Brunow says the numbers were much lower in those months.

In October there were 21 guns stolen from cars and in November the number was 23.

Lt. Brunow says there are a few spots that saw a spike recently, like Old Town with three in the last couple of weeks.

But the guns are being stolen from all over the city.

“It’s just random when you look at the number of cars broken into,” said Lt. Brunow. “Cars are just being broken into for wallets, for purses, for cell phones. And guns are being found just because of the number of guns that are being left in there.”

Lt. Brunow says the number could top 200 for the year.

“A lot of these guns are then used in crimes,” said Lt. Brunow. “We need to get the word out. People need to lock up their guns. Even in a car, if you have to take it with you, get a small lock box and secure that to the metal under the car seat. When they encounter something that is secured by a cable, they don’t have the tools to access it the majority of the time.”

The number of guns stolen from cars is currently at 195 for the year.