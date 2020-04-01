Harvey County confirms second COVID-19 case

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its second presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Harvey County Tuesday.

The confirmed case is a Harvey County man in his 50s. The man is in home isolation. The Harvey County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment said they will regularly monitor the individual, as well as follow up on all his contacts.

“Our community members must continue to take proactive steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “Wash your hands, practice social distancing and stay healthy at home except for essential activities.”

