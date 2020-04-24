Possible murder-suicide in Haysville claims two lives

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville Police responded to a possible shooting call in the 100 block of Sunnyside in Haysville shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found two people dead inside the residence.

Chief Jeff Whitfield with the Haysville Police Department said it appears to be a possible murder-suicide at this point, and was called in by a family member. Both the deceased were residents of the house.

No other injuries were reported. Police say no one else was hope at the time of the incident.

