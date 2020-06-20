Haysville teacher still pushing forward despite delay in getting bionic arm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville teacher is one step closer to getting a long-awaited surgery to get mobility back in her left arm.

“Now I have hope where before I just had the possibility,” said Sondra Stieber, Haysville science teacher.

Stieber fell out of her bed and broke her clavicle in 2018. That’s when microscopic blood clots started to develop and travel down to her fingers. Stieber attributed numbness and discoloration in her fingers to her Lupus at first, but when she went in to see her doctor she learned her forearm would need to be amputated.

That was the beginning of her long journey to get her forearm and left hand back.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories