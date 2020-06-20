Haysville teacher still pushing forward despite delay in getting bionic arm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville teacher is one step closer to getting a long-awaited surgery to get mobility back in her left arm.

“Now I have hope where before I just had the possibility,” said Sondra Stieber, Haysville science teacher.

Stieber fell out of her bed and broke her clavicle in 2018. That’s when microscopic blood clots started to develop and travel down to her fingers. Stieber attributed numbness and discoloration in her fingers to her Lupus at first, but when she went in to see her doctor she learned her forearm would need to be amputated.

That was the beginning of her long journey to get her forearm and left hand back.

