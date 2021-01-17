“He is my best friend’: Two brothers who saw the Chiefs play in Wichita in 60’s still watch games together

The Chiefs game was close but maybe not as close as a couple of brothers who watch the games together and even have a connection to the team.

Inside Walt’s, you will definitely find the Smith brothers on game day. Two guys who are about as much of a Chiefs fan as you could be over the years.

Freddy Smith said, “They have been good enough that we can root for them from the 70s on.”

His brother Brad adds, “We have been Chiefs fans for the last 40-50 years.”

Brad and Freddy do not usually miss games.

“Probably once a week for years, Freddy explained.

Watching the game with the boys is fun. It’s also fun to think back on the days when they played high school football at Southeast. They played some home games at Cessna Stadium. It is the same place they saw the chiefs play during an exhibition game back in the ’60s.

“I had seen college on tv lot of high school ball live but I had never seen professionals play,” Brad Smith said.

“However, you found out in kind of a small stadium like that, it was just another football game,” his brother added. “They were playing on the same field we were.”

But more than just sharing the field sharing a beer on gameday is just as cool.

“For life, he is my younger brother,” Freddy said.

And after beating the browns they are hoping the Chiefs can do it a couple more times.

“My wife says go have fun with your brother and watch the Chiefs game so it is cool,” said Freddy Smith. “He is my best friend. I have had some other friends my age four or five years younger than him that have passed on but we keep on keeping on.”