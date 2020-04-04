1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Healthcare workers continue to call on the federal government for PPE and life-saving ventilators as death toll climbs

Top Stories

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC News) – As coronavirus cases explode across the country, the governor of New York is warning his state could see its peak in seven days, with only enough ventilators to last six. 

He’s ordering the National Guard to commandeer the lifesaving machines from institutions that don’t need them.

At hospitals, overwhelmed healthcare workers are begging for supplies to save their patients.

The desperation shows the disconnect between the Trump administration’s optimistic claims they’re meeting state’s needs and the grim reality on the front lines.

“The cities around America with 300 cases should realize the only difference between them and New York is two weeks,” says Dr. Nate Link, chief medical officer at New York’s Bellevue Hospital. 

Health experts now say the virus could spread through simply breathing or talking, and the White House is reportedly preparing to advise people to start wearing makeshift face coverings,  while stressing that does not substitute for social distancing.

Meanwhile, several states still have not issued orders to stay home, even as the nation’s top infectious disease expert says there should be a nationwide order.

“If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really should be,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allery and Infectious Diseases.

