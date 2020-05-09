HealthCore Clinic’s mobile clinic to offer free COVID-19 testing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HealthCore Clinic announced Friday that they will provide free COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants to get tested, while supplies last, at HealthCore Clinic’s mobile clinic at the Wichita State University Metroplex. Testing hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 2-5 PM starting Monday, May 11.

The Mobile Clinic will be located in the Wichita State University Metroplex parking lot located at the

the intersection of 29th and Oliver.

Patients can drive-thru or walk-up to the mobile clinic, there is no need for an appointment. Also, the Wichita Public Transit Route 202 has a stop at the Metroplex. Patients are asked to bring their ID and insurance information. However, if they do not have these they will still be able to receive a test. No one will be turned away while supplies last.

“We know the COVID-19 Coronoavirus is disproportionately affecting our community. If you want a test, if you need a test, or you think you may have come in contact with the virus…come get tested. It’s convenient, it’s free, and it’s safe,” said Teresa Lovelady, President and CEO of HealthCore Clinic. “If you test positive, we will ensure you get connected to the services you need. If you test negative, we will give you information and resources to help keep you safe,” she said.

The WSU Metroplex is located at 5015 East 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67220. Cars must enter and line up from the 29th St entrance, no access will be allowed from Oliver.

HealthCore Clinic stated that in the event of inclement weather, they will post updates about schedules on their website. Click on their website here.