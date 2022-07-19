Brace yourselves for the hottest day of the week, and for some the hottest day of the year so far. Everyone will heat up into the triple digits and some areas will approach record highs.

It is very important that we take all heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water and if you must be outdoors, please take frequent breaks. Heat alerts will go into effect this afternoon and continue into the evening.

There is another front that has started to move into the area and has sparked a few showers and non-severe storms but most of us are dry to start the day.

The chance of rain this disturbance will bring is not anything to get too excited about but a shower or storm will remain possible as it tracks across the Sunflower State all the way through tonight.

Winds will briefly shift out of the north but this will not be enough to bring about a major shift in our weather pattern. The most change we will see is a few degrees shaved off of highs between Wednesday and Thursday.

There will continue to be a few chances of rain at times but any raindrops will be isolated and will not help us cool down.

As the front slides south, there will be a chance of rain south of I-70 tonight and then mainly to the southwest Wednesday. Should there be a rumble of thunder around, severe weather is not expected. Another front between Sunday and Monday will tease the area, do not expect much of an impact to temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 105 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.