The humidity will not be too bad today and only one of our counties is under a Heat Advisory, but that does not mean it is not going to be hot. Our “copy and paste” forecast continues.

The heat does not budge into the weekend but there is a silver lining that we can look ahead to. Another front will begin to move in by the end of the weekend and cool off areas north from the triple digits to the 90s. Areas farther south will be closer to the middle 90s by the middle of next week.

We continue to keep a slim chance of rain in the forecast. There have been a few spotty showers south of I-70 this morning.

This chance will continue into the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. There will be a better chance for a few storms later today. Severe weather is not expected and most of this potential activity looks to miss the Wichita Metro.

Spotty rain and rumbles will move out during the overnight and Friday will start dry but another chance for storms will develop late in the day, mainly to the northwest.

We will need to keep an eye on areas closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line early on in the evening. We will be on the tail end of a Marginal Risk for severe weather. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Storms should fizzle out through the rest of the evening.

As the next front starts to move in it will also spark more chances for showers and storms. It will take some time but we will eventually get a twofer when it comes to some rain and heat relief.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.