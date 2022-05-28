Overnight storms have survived the night and continue to track to the east. Severe weather is not expected but a stronger storm could be capable of small hail and gusty winds. Most of this activity should be out of the area by late morning.

As we dry out, temperatures will heat up. Highs will reach the 80s, 90s, and even triple digits. Stay hydrated if you have plans to be outdoors.

There are a couple of other things to be aware of for those who will be outdoors. It will be a windy day with gusts pushing 40 to 45 mph. Dry conditions to the west will only add to fire danger. Please be mindful of not being the spark that starts a fire because any flames will quickly spread and get out of control.

There is also another chance for a storm or two in the afternoon and evening but most of us should stay dry. Storms are more likely to the north and south of the area.

There is a better chance for spotty showers and storms to the northwest late Sunday as our next front starts to slowly slide into the area.

We will need to monitor our northernmost counties for the potential of a strong to severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Winds will stay gusty Sunday in true Kansas fashion, helping to keep fire danger high in Southwest Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

More of us will need to be weather aware Monday. Memorial Day will start mainly dry but late afternoon and evening storms that develop along and ahead of the front could be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather will be possible. With the threat of a tornado, it would be best for any necessary traveling to be done earlier in the day.

The front will take its time moving through the area, keeping conditions unsettled and sparking more showers and storms through mid-week.

So far, Friday and the much anticipated first day of Riverfest is looking dry and pleasantly warm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 73 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy.