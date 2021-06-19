WPD: Officer in trouble call leads to heavy police presence in South Wichita

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – There is a large police presence in South Wichita following reports of shots fired, including a SWAT vehicle and Wichita Police say it is in response to an “officer in trouble” call.

Multiple crews are on the scene near the 500 block of Carlyle Street, near South Gold and 35th Street South.

Shortly before midnight, Wichita police tweeted “PIOs are on scene in the 500 block of W. Carlyle reference an officer in trouble” referencing Public Information Officers who are preparing to give more details to journalists in the area.

KSN crews on the scene report more than a dozen officers in the area and a SWAT vehicle on scene.

Stay with KSN for the latest on this developing story.