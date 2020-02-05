Live Now
"Her soul needed to get out so she could go to heaven…" — woman accused of head decapitation says

Rachel Hilyard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – Rachel Hilyard — the woman accused of decapitating another woman took the stand Wednesday.

Hilyard is charged with first degree murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend’s mom Micki Davis.

Investigators say Davis went to get some of her son’s belongings from Hilyard’s home. While there, Hilyard says she got into an argument with Davis over a painting.

She says she doesn’t remember how the two got into the garage, which is where police later found Davis’s body.

Hilyard said she also does not remember the fight ending.

On the stand Wednesday, when Hilyard’s attorney asked her if she did cut the woman’s head off, Hilyard said yes and explained, “Because I didn’t have much time and her soul needed to get out so she could go to heaven, her soul needed to get out.”

The trial will continue Thursday.

