More warm, windy, and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger again. Fire concerns will be critical during our afternoon and early evening hours, this is when winds will be the strongest.

Strong south flow is keeping us mild this morning. At most, we will not need more than a light jacket when heading out the door. Expect another unseasonably warm afternoon with highs heating up into the 80s.

Our next system is to our northwest. Before it swings through during the latter half of the week we will keep skies sunny through mid-week.

Just ahead of the boundary there will be some showers and storms later today in Colorado. Some of this activity will attempt to flirt with the Kansas/Colorado line but most of us will stay dry today.

South winds will continue to be gusty after dark, this will keep overnight and early Thursday morning temperatures mild.

The wind is far from calling it quits and most of Thursday will be dry. High fire danger will still occupy Northern and Western Kansas.

Wind gusts Thursday could reach 45 to 50 mph. So far, only a handful of our Central Kansas counties are under a Wind Advisory.

As our next system continues to near the area there will be a better chance that a few late day showers and storms cross the Kansas/Colorado line. Severe weather is not expected but a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out in Western Kansas.

Shower and storm coverage should gradually thin out through Thursday night. Then Friday will be a weather aware day. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the eastern half of the area and all forms of severe weather will be possible. The window of opportunity will be during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Some rain and rumbles will linger through the night and into early Saturday but we will gradually dry back out. The wind will stick around through Saturday as this next system pulls away from us. We will also be left with cooler air by the weekend too.

We start the new week dry but there is potential for some spotty moisture after Monday, this will be what we will be watching out for after the system that rolls through later this week. Temperatures will also be pleasantly warm into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.