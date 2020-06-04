High school students organize a peaceful protest in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW)- The conversation over the death of George Floyd continues. Wednesday afternoon Derby community members held a peaceful protest.

The community peacefully protested for two and a half hours and finished with a unity march.

One protestor said this isn’t something that will last just one day, but something she can continue to educate the public about.

“I’m gonna be in this fight for the rest of my life doing my part to educate my friends, my family, you know, making sure they hear our perspective,” said community member Kya Crooker.

It was organized by a group of Derby high school students to send a message for change.

The students were planning the event for several days and Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said he believes in the community’s right to protest and understands any anger that comes from the nation.

“It’s good to see young folks with passion and it’s also good to see that they are very peaceful in their protest and i think in the long run that is much more effective in getting the message out than had they not been,” said Lee.

Community members joined area youth, city council member John McIntosh said he is there to support the next generation who can implement that change.

“What’s happening is seen a lot more than it used to be, they are seeing it, they’re involved in it, that’s their daily lives now so they understand they are seeing more of what’s going on in the world and sometimes they’re just getting fed up,” said McIntosh.

Nearby businesses closed their doors early to take precautions and this won’t be the last demonstration in Derby, as another one is being planned for Monday.