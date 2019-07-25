Breaking News
I-235 closed northbound at Zoo Boulevard closed due to fatal accident

High-Tech dog douses keep pups cool in summer

Top Stories

by: Devon Haskins, KGW

Posted: / Updated:

(KGW) There’s now a safe way to keep your dog cool while you shop in Portland, Oregon.

Outside each of its three Portland-area grocery stores, Zupan’s Markets has placed climate controlled dog houses that shoppers can rent while inside the stores. The homes are provided by DogSpot, a New York company that has homes placed in Seattle as well.

Each home is air conditioned and secure using a door that can only be unlocked by the person that rented the home through the app. They are also self-cleaning using a vet-grade UV light that sanitizes the bacteria after each use.

DogSpot offers an in-app puppy camera so users can watch their dogs while they shop.

The cost is 30 cents per minute.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2yb2q6k

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather