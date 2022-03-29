Today’s forecast has a lot to unpack. There has been a southerly breeze during the night which will make for a milder morning for many of us. We will then transition to a warmer afternoon with many high temperatures reaching the 80s. Strong southerly winds behind a warm front will help draw in this unseasonable warmth.

Gusts could get as high as 50 to 60 mph. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect through this evening. Driving will be difficult and some power lines could be blown down so be prepared to lose power. Gusty winds will also spread any grassfires very quickly which has prompted Fire Weather Warnings for the majority of the area.

We will not only need to keep an eye on the ground but an eye to the sky as well. Toward the latter half of our Tuesday there will be an increasing chance of showers and storms. Some isolated activity will begin to develop as we head into the evening. Northwest Kansas will be closer to a cold front which will spark this chance and could see rain first late in the afternoon.

As the front continues to track east it will help set off more potential storms while interacting with areas that experienced warm winds all day. Central and Eastern Kansas remain under a Slight Risk of severe weather where all threats will be possible which include damaging winds, large hail, and even a tornado.

Rain and rumbles will gradually shift east during the night while rain to the west begins to mix with more snow as temperatures dip closer to freezing.

It will take most of Wednesday for wet and wintry weather to clear out before we get to a drier Thursday. After experiencing a warm afternoon today there will be a 20 to 30 degree drop in high temperatures. We will also need to keep an eye on a couple of other rain chances. One into the start of the weekend and another early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 52 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.