Historic planes are moving into the digital age

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- From 2D to 3D models, researchers at Wichita state are taking something old and making it new again.

Whether it’s opening up opportunities for students and researchers…

“It’s really cool because you have an opportunity that most places don’t offer,” said NIAR student Taylor Huslig.

Or resolving challenges and boosting efficiencies for our military.

“We’re working on some really advanced engineering models to help the Army maintain this airframe,” said NIRA director of sustainment Melinda Laubach-Hock.

NIAR and WSU are doing big things to support the department of defense by bringing in the Army’s black hawk and the Air Force B-1 to put them into the digital age.

Researchers will disassemble both historic aircrafts and then scan them to become a 3D model.

Officials said this will help them predict the aircraft’s performance in the future and give the chance for more hands on learning.

“We’re developing these programs as a starting point to look at future, future aircrafts,” said Laubach-Hock.