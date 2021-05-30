Holiday fun with or without the sun this weekend.

El Dorado, Kan. (KSNW) – Rain or shine, the campers are out at lakes and campgrounds.

“Drum and baby blue cats,” said Greg Hoeffner as he fished at the El Dorado spillway.

Greg and others braved off and on again rains for the holiday on Sunday.

“Well I’ve got a poncho I had on and took off because it stopped,” said Greg.

Others are staying off the waters. Too cold.

But fishing seems to be a way to be near the water for the weekend.

“A friend of mine caught a ten pounder here earlier,” said Richard Hall. “And we’re going to BBQ and then go check it out.”

Hall and his family are enjoying the weekend, but staying near a shelter in case the rains are more of a hit than a miss at El Dorado.

Eric is also fishing with his son, Lyndon.

“I just got here since they opened the spillway and I’ve been fishing since,” said Eric as he reeled in a small baby blue.

Rains are no problem since Lyndon has a hat and mud boots.

“Well when we’re done fishing we go back and turn on the grill and have fun the rest of the day,” said Eric.