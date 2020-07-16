Homeschooling, the new normal?

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – For the past four months, kids have been learning from home. Now, some parents are looking to make that permanent.

The lack of structure and solidity that has come with the pandemic has many parents rethinking the upcoming school year.

Some are now considering bringing school to their homes.

Parents turned teachers. Will homeschooling become the new normal?

Daniel Williams has four kids ranging from first grade to sixth grade. He is now considering teaching his kids if the school year continues to get delayed.

“The reason I would go to a homeschooling situation is just so they can actually get an education if one is not offered to them,” said Williams. “I want them educated. I don’t want to keep waiting. If they keep delaying the process, you know, I’m completely okay with just taking them out of public school 100% and homeschooling them.”

Williams is not alone.

Angela Tolbert has five kids in the school system. Two in elementary, one in junior high, and two in high school.

She says she will not hesitate to homeschool her kids if the need arises.

“I feel like you can actually get a very comprehensive education. You don’t have a lot of the distractions,” says Tolbert.

Even so, both Williams and Tolbert do want their kids in a traditional setting.

They say their kids enjoy going to school and socializing with their friends.

However, they feel as though the school year, at the moment, is unclear and they need to be prepared.

“My biggest frustration is that there is just so much information that is unknown,” Williams says.

Tolbert believes that the choice of sending kids to school should be left with the parents.

“Parents should be able to make choices for their children and for their families based on what they feel is best, and not everyone is going to have the same needs,” she says.

There are certain KSDE requirements for students and parents looking to homeschool. For that information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: