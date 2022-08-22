Our latest front has dipped farther south, taking our chance for moisture with it. At least there will not be much to slow us down as we get back into our weekly routines.

High pressure will keep us dry and hot over the coming days. 80s to 90s today will not be too toasty and close to average for this time of year.

We will add a few more degrees to our high temperatures through the latter half of the work week but it will not be oppressively hot or humid. We will then cool off a bit into and over the weekend as our next disturbance moves in.

In the meantime, rain chances are going to take a back seat for a while as we play another waiting game before more moisture moves in.

High pressure will begin to break down at the end of the week and a chance of rain will return to the north and west by Friday. Chances for Wichita will go up by Saturday.

As we get closer to our next chance of rain we will see how it evolves when it comes to timing and potential strength of any storms. Like recent chances it is looking spotty rather than drought busting.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.