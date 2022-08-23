There will not be much change to the forecast over the next few days. Mornings will be comfy, afternoons will feel like summer, and high pressure nearby will keep us dry. We will have to wait until later this week for this pattern to break down and shift.

Despite many of us warming back up into the 90s, dew points will not be too high which will make the warmth bearable and not make the humidity feel oppressive.

Even when we have more high temperatures warming up into the middle 90s Wednesday through Friday, the humidity will not be too bad. There will be a slight dip back down to the low 90s this weekend that will be accompanied by our next chance of rain and rumbles.

High pressure will begin to break down Friday and a chance of rain will return to the forecast to the north and west by the evening. This will be the start of a couple more waves of showers and storms that will move through the area.

Over the weekend the better chance will be during the evenings with the heaviest rainfall impacting Central and Eastern Kansas.

While it is nice to see a chance for moisture in the forecast, it will be spotty and even higher rainfall amounts will not be enough.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.