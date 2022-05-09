We will have to endure unseasonable warmth to start the new week. Strong south winds will not only help drive high temperatures to the 90s but they will also add some moisture to the air to make it feel humid. Even early this morning, it is already a muggy start to the day. Stay hydrated if you must be outdoors for an extended period of time.

Winds today could gust up to 45 mph. Conditions will also be dry which will lead to high fire danger, especially to the west where drought conditions in the area are the worst. This is also where drier air resides while Central and Eastern Kansas will be muggy all day.

We will eventually cool back down but the change will be gradual. A front moves in tomorrow but will not track all the way through the area. Most highs will still be in the 90s. The front stalls out and lifts back over us Wednesday. We will eventually find some relief into the start of the weekend.

Storm chances will be slim but still worth monitoring. A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening and during the night. Not everyone will see rain while most of the activity stays near the Kansas/Oklahoma line and mainly south of I-70.

Another round of storms, mainly west, develops Wednesday evening. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible.

Late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours will continue to provide a chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week. Coverage looks spotty with an ongoing “feast or famine” trend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.