Temperatures will be no different from what have had to endure all week. After a warm morning we will return to the 90s and triple digits during the afternoon.

Heat Alerts have been extended through Saturday evening. Where there is an Excessive Heat Warning, heat indices will range from 103 to 112. It will feel hottest to the north with heat indices closer to 103 to 105 farther south.

A Heat Advisory farther west has also been extended through Saturday evening. Even though it will be hot near the Kansas/Colorado line the air will not be as humid which is why all of our Western Kansas counties are not included in the advisory.

There is a front to our north that will move in into the weekend but it will not impact our temperatures that much. However, it will help spark a few showers and storms.

Before the front starts to move in there is a small chance for a passing shower or storm this morning and afternoon, especially across the southern half of the area.

The front will start to move in tonight and spark a few storms to the north and also around and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

The storms around the Kansas/Nebraska line will need to be monitored closely because there is an isolated severe storm risk. Damaging gusts and hail are the main threats.

Any leftover rain early Saturday around and east of the Turnpike will gradually track to the east. This will be a hit or miss chance so not everyone will see a damp start to the day.

Rainfall will not help cool us down. We will stay hot through the weekend and into next week.

There is another isolated severe storm risk to the north during Saturday night. First to the northwest and then to the northeast by early Sunday morning.

There is a chance that some storms to the northeast early Sunday will track southeast and possibly skim the eastern third of the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Looking ahead into next week, early in the week it is looking mainly dry and still hot. Late in the week there are some hints that temperatures will come down a bit and it will not be as hot.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 101 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.